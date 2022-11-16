DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 499,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
DXP Enterprises Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of DXPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 1,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,372. The firm has a market cap of $491.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.