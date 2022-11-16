DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 499,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DXPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 1,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,372. The firm has a market cap of $491.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

