Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.