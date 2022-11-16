Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading Down 6.7%

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 97,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 95,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market cap of C$23.19 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

