East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Shares Down 5.6%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.95 and last traded at 0.95. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of East Side Games Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.15.

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

