East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Shares Down 5.6%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.95 and last traded at 0.95. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of East Side Games Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
East Side Games Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.15.
East Side Games Group Company Profile
Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
