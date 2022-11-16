easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $532.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.06) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.41) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 490 ($5.76) to GBX 415 ($4.88) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($8.81) to GBX 560 ($6.58) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

