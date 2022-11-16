eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,730,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 14,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 5,263,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after buying an additional 2,860,274 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $97,288,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

