Eclipx Group Limited (ASX:ECX) Insider Trevor Allen Buys 25,000 Shares

Eclipx Group Limited (ASX:ECX – Get Rating) insider Trevor Allen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$48,850.00 ($32,785.23).
Eclipx Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About Eclipx Group
