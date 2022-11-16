Eclipx Group Limited (ASX:ECX) Insider Trevor Allen Buys 25,000 Shares

Eclipx Group Limited (ASX:ECX – Get Rating) insider Trevor Allen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$48,850.00 ($32,785.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eclipx Group Limited provides fleet management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Australia Commercial, Novated, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, novated leasing, and vehicle sales solutions. The company provides its services under the FleetPlus, FleetPartners, FleetChoice, and 1800 Accident brands.

