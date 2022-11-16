eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
EFTR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 100,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,337. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $9.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
