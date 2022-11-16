eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

EFTR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 100,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,337. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

EFTR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

