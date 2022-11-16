eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EGAN. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

EGAN stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,729. The stock has a market cap of $296.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. eGain had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 22.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

