Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $764,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,901,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. 1,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,739. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.00. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
