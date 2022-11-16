Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.08. 720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

