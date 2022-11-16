Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,046.06

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,046.06 ($12.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($12.40). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,047 ($12.30), with a volume of 804,928 shares changing hands.
Electrocomponents Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,047 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,046.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64.
About Electrocomponents
Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
