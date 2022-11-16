electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Joseph P. Errico Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,868,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

electroCore Trading Up 22.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. electroCore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. Research analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.58) to GBX 330 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 173.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

