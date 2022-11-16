Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $143.36.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,849 shares of company stock worth $4,287,384. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

