Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 36.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 46.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 1,796,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

