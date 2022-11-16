Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.
Insider Activity at Element Solutions
In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Element Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 1,796,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Element Solutions (ESI)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.