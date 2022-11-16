Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Down 7.7%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.58. 10,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,179,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Embraer Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Embraer by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

