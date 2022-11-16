Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Down 7.7%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.58. 10,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,179,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
