EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 1-Year High at $153.56

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.56 and last traded at $152.59, with a volume of 3473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,654,305. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

