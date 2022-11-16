Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) Shares Up 0.1%

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. 1,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

