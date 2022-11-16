Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emmaus Life Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Down 20.0 %

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

OTCMKTS EMMA opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

