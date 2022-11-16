Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and $145,564.18 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023383 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,457,523 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

