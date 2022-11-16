Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 772,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,363. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

