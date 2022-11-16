EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at BTIG Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.
EnerSys Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE ENS traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
