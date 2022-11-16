EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at BTIG Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE ENS traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in EnerSys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in EnerSys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.5% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 601,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

