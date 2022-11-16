Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Down to $13.12

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $12.50. Enhabit shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 6,426 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
