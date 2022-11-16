Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Down to $13.12

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $12.50. Enhabit shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 6,426 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Enhabit Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

In related news, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enhabit news, Director Erin Hoeflinger bought 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,979.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory S. Rush purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $105,327.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 18,030 shares of company stock worth $234,342 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

