Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

