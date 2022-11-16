Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVC shares. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

NYSE EVC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,510. The company has a market capitalization of $455.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

