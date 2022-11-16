Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on EVC shares. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Entravision Communications Price Performance
Entravision Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 37.04%.
Entravision Communications Company Profile
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.