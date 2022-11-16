Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,902. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

