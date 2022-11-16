EOS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $135.82 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, EOS has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $978.66 million and approximately $135.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00005519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00025126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005964 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004463 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005433 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,325,746 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

