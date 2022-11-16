EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $6.45 on Wednesday, reaching $215.29. 296,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,662. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.26.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

