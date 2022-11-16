EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,895 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 145,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 52.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.12. The company had a trading volume of 57,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

