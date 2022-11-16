EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 78,618 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,618 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $33,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.98. 31,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average of $134.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

