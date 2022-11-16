EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,869 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $50.42 on Wednesday. 13,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,033. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

