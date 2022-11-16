EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,724 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. 160,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,561. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

