EPAM Systems (EPAM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM):

11/6/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $485.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $510.00 to $424.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $419.00 to $414.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $520.00 to $400.00.

11/3/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $460.00 to $419.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – EPAM Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EPAM traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,992. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $719.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,701,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

