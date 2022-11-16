Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for adidas AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on adidas from €100.00 ($103.09) to €120.00 ($123.71) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

ADDYY stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

