Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for adidas AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on adidas from €100.00 ($103.09) to €120.00 ($123.71) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
