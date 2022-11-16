Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Danimer Scientific’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Shares of DNMR opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $305.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 26.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 476.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danimer Scientific news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,327 shares of company stock valued at $455,867 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.