Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

LUG opened at C$12.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.67.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,515,125.90. In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,515,125.90. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$357,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$262,264.20. Insiders purchased a total of 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837 in the last quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

