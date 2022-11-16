Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Prime Medicine, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Prime Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

PRME has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prime Medicine stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

In other news, Director Thomas Cahill acquired 400,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.