Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.71 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

