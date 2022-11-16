Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 58.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $269,906.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,422.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,116 shares of company stock worth $1,552,147 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,578. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $591.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

Equity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.