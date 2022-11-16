Ergo Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Ergo has a market cap of $95.03 million and $693,257.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00009133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,699.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00346750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.00772659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00640353 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00233443 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,309,181 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

