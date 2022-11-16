ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,195,800 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 2,724,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 560.7 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESRCF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. ESR Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

