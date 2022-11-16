Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Sells $235,380.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,829,000 after acquiring an additional 794,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 620,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNT. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.