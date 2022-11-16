Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

WTRG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 1,130,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 972,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,855,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 714,060 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

