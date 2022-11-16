Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Tops $241.25 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $19.88 or 0.00119164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and $241.25 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00348397 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023332 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00789774 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00626203 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005943 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00233854 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00235377 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,933,635 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
