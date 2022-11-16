Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $50.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of AQUA opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.