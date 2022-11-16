Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,013 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 80,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,402. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

