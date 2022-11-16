Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.1 days.

Exor Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:EXXRF opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Exor in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

