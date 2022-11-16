Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.34. 243,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.