F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FXLV shares. Guggenheim cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 600,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,019,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,211,400.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F45 Training

F45 Training Stock Down 7.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,490,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in F45 Training by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,469,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 501,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 396,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F45 Training by 45.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 361,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FXLV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 700,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $287.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -1.23. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. F45 Training had a negative net margin of 87.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F45 Training Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

See Also

