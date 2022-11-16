F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.23.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

FFIV opened at $151.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $156.01. F5 has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

